Emmys 2017: Westworld and Stranger Things disappoint at the award show. Here’s why

Jonathan Nolan’s ‘Westworld’ had maximum 22 nominations at Emmys this year but the show failed to win any of the awards in the major categories. The HBO series, which received five awards, many in technical categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, went home empty-handed after the live Emmys telecast on CBS.

Ryan Murphy, whose previous limited series ‘American Horror Story‘ and ‘American Crime Story’ won multiple Emmys in the past, did not have any success this year as ‘Feud’ lost all of its major races to HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’.

Another major disappointment was ‘Stranger Things’, which won five awards at the recent Creative Arts ceremony. The series which became an online sensation soon after its launch, and received 18 nominations, could only manage to win five awards in Creative Arts ceremony. It lost to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘The Crown’. ‘Fargo‘, which won six Emmys at prior ceremonies, including miniseries in 2014, took home only one trophy this year. Another snub was ‘The Wizard of Lies’, which was up for two major awards, the TV movie category, as well as lead actor for Robert De Niro in a limited series or TV movie. It lost in both the categories.

In the reality category, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ lost the reality competition series race to ‘The Voice‘.Though RuPaul himself won the reality competition host award, and the show took costumes, too, the overall series statue when to the NBC singing competition show. Other notable snubs include Emmys host Colbert, whose ‘Late Show‘ and Showtime election special scored a total of six nominations after a resurgent year, but neither show won an Emmy.

