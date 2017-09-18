Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream while presenting award to John Oliver

Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra is looking nothing short of plain beautiful. Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra is looking nothing short of plain beautiful.

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra made a drool-worthy red carpet appearance at the 69th Emmy Awards 2017 held in Los Angeles. She took on the stage alongside Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and made it the show’s second win for the night.

Wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail and deep berry lips, Priyanka is making heads turn this time around too. This is the second time Priyanka will be presenting an award at the Emmys. In 2016, she presented the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award to “The Night Manager” director Susanne Bier at the ceremony alongside ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ star Tom Hiddleston. Remember her Jason Wu one-shouldered all-red chiffon gown from last year? And not just that, it was her mini twirl on the red carpet that had got everybody talking.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s entire look:

Nobody pulls off a train quite like @priyankachopra while casually slaying EVERY red carpet. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nj0iBaDMD5 — robin berger (@MrsMcSteamy) September 18, 2017

This year, Priyanka has joined the list of Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton, who will return to the main stage to present various statuettes. Priyanka had also been the presenter at other coveted award shows such as Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Priyanka who made her Hollywood debut this year with ‘Baywatch’, was recently also seen in Jordan interacting with Syrian refugee kids. On her Instagram account, the actor shared the various interactions she had with the Syrian children living in refugee camps. She even met Queen Rania Al Abdullah during her visit.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ next. She has also turned producer for several regional films with her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Reportedly, she has also signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bollywood.

