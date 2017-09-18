Emmys 2017: Make women the hero of their own stories, says Reese Witherspoon

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. (Photo: AP Images) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. (Photo: AP Images)

Reese Witherspoon delivered an empowering speech as her women-centered show, ‘Big Little Lies‘, scored a massive win with five major trophies in a limited series section at the 69th Primetime Emmys.

The show, which deals with issues like domestic abuse and divorce that sneaks up on the audience, won outstanding limited series, lead actress in a limited series for Nicole Kidman, supporting actor in a limited series for Alexander Skarsgard, supporting actress in a limited series for Laura Dern and Jean-Marc Vallee for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special.

Witherspoon was joined by Kidman and the entire cast of the ‘Big Little Lies’ on stage while accepting the outstanding limited series award. After doling out the requisite thank-yous, Witherspoon sent her thanks to Liane Moriarty, “who wrote the bestselling book and created these characters who are so memorable”. Kidman continued the speech, saying, “Thank you to the people that embraced this, the power of television. It has astounded us that we entered into your living rooms and people talked about it. And as much as the show had entertainment value, it was also about issues. We are so grateful that you told your friends to watch the show.”

Witherspoon then made plea to women to start telling their own stories without any fear. “It has been an incredible year for women. Can I just say bring women to the front of their own stories, and make them the hero of their own stories,” she added. The miniseries won almost every major, except for the outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special trophy, which went to Charlie Brooker for ‘Black Mirror‘ episode ‘San Junipero’.

