Emmy-winning director Peter Baldwin dies at 86

Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director, died on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California. He was 86.

Peter took his last breath at his home in Pebble Beach, California, his son, Drew Baldwin, CEO of Tubefilter and creator and executive producer of the Streamy Awards, informed, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Peter won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing The Wonder Years and a Cable ACE Award for Dream On.

He started his journey behind the camera in Italy when he served as an assistant director under the legendary Vittorio De Sica on Woman Times Seven (1967) and A Place for Lovers (1968), which he also co-wrote.

After he returned to the U.S., producer Sheldon Leonard hired him to work on The Dick Van Dyke Show starting in 1964, launching his career as a TV director.

He went on to direct hundreds of episodes of popular shows including The Andy Griffith Show, The Partridge Family, Mary Tyler Moore and many more.

He also directed comedy feature film Meet Wally Sparks starring Rodney Dangerfield and produced the HBO movie “As Summers Die” starring Bette Davis, Jamie Leigh Curtis, and Scott Glenn.

After retiring to Pebble Beach, he served on the board of the Pacific Repertory Theater in Carmel-By-The-Sea. He is survived by his wife, Terry, son Drew Baldwin (creator of the Streamy Awards), daughters Amy Anderson and Eleonora Baldwin, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

