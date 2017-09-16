Only in Express

Emmy 2017 nominations: Where you can watch the top American shows in India

Now thanks to services like Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you can watch the top American TV shows in India. Here we list all the Primetime Emmy 2017 nominations that you can watch in India. Some of these shows are Westworld, The Night Of, This is Us, and The Crown.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published:September 16, 2017 2:54 pm
emmy tv show, emmy nominees, watch emmy nominees in india You can now watch top American TV shows in India.
Emmy Awards 2017 are almost here and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences like every year will again dole out accolades to the best TV shows, or at least the best TV shows according to the jury. The ceremony will be held on September 18. The American television scene in India has become huge especially with the launch and wide adoption of digital entertainment services like Netflix, Hotstar, and Prime Video. There are precious few channels in India that air good American TV shows but the term “TV show” does not only imply only shows that are broadcast on television but also that are made and shot in the television format.

There are dozens of nominations and the good news is thanks to the aforementioned services, you can watch most of these shows in India itself in the comfort of your bedroom or even while travelling. Here we will list only those nominees that you can watch in India. By this we mean some TV shows that are available on Netflix US or Prime Video US for example are not available in our country. All these shows are set according to their category and also the services (in brackets) in which they are available.

Outstanding drama series

The Crown (Netflix)
Westworld (Hotstar)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (Hotstar)
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding comedy series

Veep (Hotstar)
Master of None (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (Hotstar)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Modern Family (Hotstar)

Outstanding limited series

The Night Of (Hotstar)
Big Little Lies (Hotstar)
Fargo (Netflix)
Feud: Bette and Joan (Hotstar)

