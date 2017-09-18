Emmys 2017: Donald Glover becomes first African-American to win directing Emmy

Sterling K Brown bagged two Emmys at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (Photo: AP) Sterling K Brown bagged two Emmys at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (Photo: AP)

‘Atlanta’s’ Donald Glover accepted the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series as well as best directing for a comedy series, making him the first African-American to win in the directing category. The show, created by Glover, is about two cousins navigating their way in the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families. In his acceptance speech, the writer-actor took a dig at US President Donald Trump thanking him “for making black people number one on the most oppressed list.”

“He’s probably the reason I’m up here,” he said. While onstage, Glover also thanked his family including his unborn son and his partner Michelle: “You love me no matter how crazy I get.” He also thanked ‘Atlanta’ director and producer Hiro Murai for teaching him the art of directing, as well as for being his best friend.

Speaking about his historic win, Glover said he was not concerned with such labels. “I’m glad I was able to make history but that’s not what I was trying to do,” he said. I was trying to make great content.” Glover beat Jamie Babbit for ‘Silicon Valley’, Mike Judge for ‘Silicon Valley’, Morgan Sackett for ‘Veep’, David Mandel for ‘Veep’ and Dale Stern for ‘Veep’.

Donald Glover was last seen in ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’. He is currently working on projects like the untilted Han Solo film by Star Wars. He would also be dubbing for the character of Simba in the upcoming movie ‘The Lion King’

