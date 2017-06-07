Emilia Clarke optimistic about future in Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke says she is optimistic about the future of her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. Emilia Clarke says she is optimistic about the future of her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen.

Actress Emilia Clarke says she is optimistic about the future of her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. The actress spoke about her character in an interview with Belfast Telegraph, reports express.co.uk. She said: “Right now, I’m sort of feeling — with her — optimistic. She’ll probably need some help, though. I’ll definitely be disappointed if she doesn’t make it.”

Game Of Thrones, which is based on novels by George R.R. Martin, and is a dramatic telling of a story entwined with sneaky ploys, nudity, and bloodshed in a quest to claim the Iron Throne. Clarke’s character was last seen sailing towards Westeros with an aim to battle for the Iron Throne.

Talking about her determination to become a fair ruler, Clarke said: “I think that there was always that idea that she would know where she was going to, but the reality is frightening.” “I mean, I always believed that Dany had the highest of hopes for what kind of impact she could leave on this world. She is continuously reaching for the purest level of rulership — is that a word? I just made it up.”

The seventh season of the show will debut on July 16 in the US and will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18. The makers of the show have been sharing a lot of posters and stills from its new season to keep the buzz strong. They will get more screen time as the show has killed off a lot of characters, reports ew.com. Its trailer which was released recently was received with a lot of excitement.

