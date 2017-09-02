Watch: Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington’s recent ad is a perfect watch for Game Of Thrones fans

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington cheerfully blending with the crowd is a perfect watch this weekend. Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington cheerfully blending with the crowd is a perfect watch this weekend.

The year 2017 has been extremely unfair to Game of Thrones fans. The show was delayed by three months, and then everything seemed to be over within a blink of an eye. Nevertheless, it was finally a satisfying experience to watch Jon Snow bending the knee to Danaerys Targaryen.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones may be over but the fever is not about to end anytime soon. Actors Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, who play Jon Snow and Danaerys Targaryen on the popular television show, were recently seen in a Dolce and Gabbana advertisement. The two featured in separate ads, which had more or less the same script and direction. We were hoping that Kit and Emilia would cross paths and some romantic union would happen, but sadly we have to wait for the next season of Game of Thrones to watch something like that happen.

Emilia Clarke is the brand ambassador of The One Eau de Toilette, while Kit Harrington is the face of The One for Men. In the ads, the King of the North and the Mother of Dragons were not seen in their usual house armour. Here you can watch a suited up Kit and an Amber haired Khaleesi, happily blending with the crowd.

They may not have crossed paths now but anything can happen in the virtual world right? After all this isn’t Game of Thrones where lovers (usually) encounter the most painful deaths.

