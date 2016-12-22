Ellen Pompeo slams A&E for KKK documentary

Grey’s Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo has called for a boycott of A&E for its documentary Generation KKK on Ku Klux Klan. Grey’s Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo has called for a boycott of A&E for its documentary Generation KKK on Ku Klux Klan.

Grey’s Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo has called for a boycott of A&E for its documentary Generation KKK on Ku Klux Klan. The actress accused the network of normalizing hate and helping to spread the KKK’s racist ideology, reported the

Entertainment Weekly.

“We shouldn’t be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us,” Pompeo wrote,

referring to the election of Donald Trump.

“The timing of this show angers me the most they are capitalising on a disgusting wave that Trump started and media is normalizing NOT OK.”

Pompeo became the latest in a chorus of voices denouncing the show, which A&E announced Monday. An online petition launched Tuesday on Change.org is also calling for the network and its parent corporation, the Walt Disney Company, to cancel the show before it even hits the air.

According to the release, the documentary follows four prominent Klan families who each have a member trying to leave the group.

Responding to Pompeo on Twitter, A&E stressed that the series is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate,” and that it has the support of the ADL.

“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back.