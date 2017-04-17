Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on the verge of getting divorce, Portia slits her wrists

Ellen DeGenres’s wife Portia de Rossi has been cutting her wrists to cope with marriage problems, reported ceshowbiz.com. (Source: AP) Ellen DeGenres’s wife Portia de Rossi has been cutting her wrists to cope with marriage problems, reported ceshowbiz.com. (Source: AP)

Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGenres’s marriage with Portia de Rossi are reportedly in trouble. Some media outlets have suggested that the two are thinking of getting a divorce. Ellen DeGenres’s wife Portia de Rossi has been cutting her wrists to cope with marriage problems, reported ceshowbiz.com. The reports of two thinking of getting a divorce have been pouring in ever since. Ellen and wife Portia have been staying separately in California.

“Ellen can’t deal when Portia gets attached to anyone else, man or woman. But it works both ways. When Ellen kisses up to her famous friends… Portia becomes consumed with self-doubt,” a source was quoted in National Enquirer newspaper. The report also suggested that Portia’s friends suggested her to seek the help of therapists. However, Portia was resisting help.

“Ellen has been in counseling, both solo and with Portia. Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.

It’s all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday,” the source added.

Earlier, Ellen DeGenres gave a heartwarming farewell to President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama through a video. “I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle,” DeGeneres said in the video.

