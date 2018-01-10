Ekta Kapoor: Don’t take away Vikas’ hard work in Bigg Boss 11 by crediting it to me

There were rumours that Ekta Kapoor was supporting Vikas Gupta to win Bigg Boss 11. There were rumours that Ekta Kapoor was supporting Vikas Gupta to win Bigg Boss 11.

If there is one producer, who continues to be in news as much as her projects and stars, it is Ekta Kapoor. Recently, she found herself in another unwanted controversy surrounding her friend Vikas Gupta, who is currently locked in the house of Bigg Boss 11. We all know that Ekta and Vikas are quite close and apart from a working relationship, the two also bond on a personal level. With Ekta being at a powerful position, a certain section has been accusing the producer of using her association with Colors in pushing Vikas ahead in the game, and even planning his win.

Today morning, we woke up to a post on a Bigg Boss fan page which stated that realising the growing popularity of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor decided to reach out to the channel (Colors) and put in a word. The post further stated that Ekta actually threatened to never work with Colors if they did not make Vikas the winner.

At the trailer launch of Ekta’s new web series Haq Se, indianexpress.com asked the producer the reality of the entire buzz revolving around Vikas and Bigg Boss. In her inimitable style, Ekta answered, “I feel like replying to these talks with abuses. I don’t know how people come to such conclusions. I have been only talking to Colors to negotiate for Naagin 3 (smirks). As for Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn’t need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let’s not take away his hard work by crediting it to me.”

Vikas entered the television industry by working as a trainee and then associate creative director with Balaji Telefilms. After working with them for years, he branched out and launched his own company Lost Boy Productions. He has also been the youngest channel head for MTV and &TV. After a successful corporate stint, he entered the Bigg Boss house to give a face to his name. Touted as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas has been one of the most popular contestants owing to his involvement in the game. Though a strong contender to win the show, he will be ably challenged by Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan in the finale.

