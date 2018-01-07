Ekta Kapoor on making it big: My work was rejected several times

Ekta Kapoor will soon be on Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India Nayi Soch. Ekta Kapoor will soon be on Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

TV producer Ekta Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, says when she started her career on television as a producer, no channel owners were ready to meet her and work with her.

“Life was good, but I had no plan B. I had no option. Sometimes your greatest curse turns out to be your best blessing. I decided I was going to start a TV serial business. My dad invested in me,” Ekta said on TV show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.

She added, “Now comes the twist in the plot. Your biggest twist happens when you are at ground zero. The lowest point in your life — when you fall lower from a low. For me it was when lots of my pilots got rejected.”

“Honestly, no channel wanted to meet me. How many chances will we give Jeetendra’s daughter? Some media professionals saw those pilots with my father and one of them asked, ‘Are you putting your money into your daughter’s hobby?”

According to a report by Mid-day, the successful producer had an unusual request of the makers of TED Talks India. Ekta had said, before agreeing to deliver her speech on the show, that she would only speak for five minutes and forty seconds on stage.

Under her Balaji Telefilms Limited banner, Ekta has produced popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi…, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kumkum Bhagya.

The episode of TED Talks India Nayi Soch featuring Ekta Kapoor will be aired on Star Plus on Sunday.

