Ekta Kapoor, Prakash Jha promote Lipstick Under My Burkha on The Kapil Sharma show. See photos

Ekta Kapoor has adopted a unique strategy to promote Lipstick Under My Burkha. TV stars posed with lipstick and shared their photos as a part of Ekta’s Lipstick Rebellion movement. After starting the movement, Ekta promoted the upcoming movie on The Kapil Sharma show. She was accompanied by film’s producer Prakash Jha. Ekta shared a picture from The Kapil Sharma sets and wrote, “All in d name of humor”.
She also shared another picture on her Twitter page with the cast of the show and wrote, “It’s always a laughter riot when we are on the sets of #TKSS. Watch our @lipstickmovie conversations right now on @SonyTV. @prakashjha2.” Prakash Jha also shared a picture and wrote,”More With@KapilSharmaK9 and Ekta at The Kapil Sharma show. #lipstickundermyburkha promotions.”
Meanwhile, Ekta while promoting the movie said that Lipstick Under My Burkha made her angry. “The film made me angry. I saw the film and realised we really live in a world where as women we are not allowed to do or say anything. Here was this entertaining movie that spoke about what I think. Why didn’t I think of it? I loved it,” the 42-year-old Ekta told PTI.
All in d name of humour ❤🙏@prakashjha27 @KapilSharmaK9
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 14, 2017
#TKSS @SonyTV @prakashjha27 @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @sumona24
— Ekta Kapoor (@EktuEkta) July 14, 2017
“I decided to distribute this movie knowing that I might not earn profits. Then I was hoping we would get a certificate and that’s when it landed into a soup with the censor board,” Ekta added.
Lipstick Under My Burkha fought a long battle to get certification by the censor board. CBFC even called the film ‘lady oriented’. The board was criticised for its decision. It also sparked off a series of debate on gender equality and feminism. Ekta came on board as a distributor which led to an aggressive promotional campaign. Prakash Jha even acknowledged the same when he shared a picture and wrote,” On my way to Delhi with Ekta..Only She could take #lipstickundermyburkha to a different level.. love and respect.”
