Ekta Kapoor, Prakash Jha promote Lipstick Under My Burkha on The Kapil Sharma show. See photos

Ekta Kapoor and Prakash Jhan on The Kapil Show for promoting their movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. Ekta Kapoor and Prakash Jhan on The Kapil Show for promoting their movie Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Ekta Kapoor has adopted a unique strategy to promote Lipstick Under My Burkha. TV stars posed with lipstick and shared their photos as a part of Ekta’s Lipstick Rebellion movement. After starting the movement, Ekta promoted the upcoming movie on The Kapil Sharma show. She was accompanied by film’s producer Prakash Jha. Ekta shared a picture from The Kapil Sharma sets and wrote, “All in d name of humor”.

She also shared another picture on her Twitter page with the cast of the show and wrote, “It’s always a laughter riot when we are on the sets of #TKSS. Watch our @lipstickmovie conversations right now on @SonyTV. @prakashjha2.” Prakash Jha also shared a picture and wrote,”More With@KapilSharmaK9 and Ekta at The Kapil Sharma show. #lipstickundermyburkha promotions.”

Meanwhile, Ekta while promoting the movie said that Lipstick Under My Burkha made her angry. “The film made me angry. I saw the film and realised we really live in a world where as women we are not allowed to do or say anything. Here was this entertaining movie that spoke about what I think. Why didn’t I think of it? I loved it,” the 42-year-old Ekta told PTI.

“I decided to distribute this movie knowing that I might not earn profits. Then I was hoping we would get a certificate and that’s when it landed into a soup with the censor board,” Ekta added.

Lipstick Under My Burkha fought a long battle to get certification by the censor board. CBFC even called the film ‘lady oriented’. The board was criticised for its decision. It also sparked off a series of debate on gender equality and feminism. Ekta came on board as a distributor which led to an aggressive promotional campaign. Prakash Jha even acknowledged the same when he shared a picture and wrote,” On my way to Delhi with Ekta..Only She could take #lipstickundermyburkha to a different level.. love and respect.”

