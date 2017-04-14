Ekta Kapoor on web channel launch: There are stories which can’t be told on television

Ekta Kapoor has been the reigning queen of Indian television for over 15 years. (Pic courtesy: Varinder Chawla) Ekta Kapoor has been the reigning queen of Indian television for over 15 years. (Pic courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Viewing content’s consumption has changed in India over the years. Earlier, we all used to love watching television together as a family activity, but now it has become more personalised, thanks to smart phones. Now, in the same family, some might want to stick to saas-bahu sagas, some might want to explore adult content and others might chose action. Realising the demand of the viewers, Balaji Telefilms’ head Ekta Kapoor launched a new application called ALT Balaji, which introduces the audience to content that might be objectionable for television or film viewing.

Her channel would begin showcasing six shows out of which one talks about a girl exploring her sexuality but how the world sees her. The other is on homosexuals and social restrictions against them. Now both of these topics are debatable, yet very contemporary.

On being asked if Ekta purposely chose the web medium to showcase these shows, she answered, “It is not about censorship. It is just a medium which provides you to enjoy your individual choice, without any barrier. As far as television is concerned, it has to be sanitised but there are stories which need to be told. Now it doesn’t matter which medium you take.”

She continued, “Television is a family viewing experience while such applications help you to have personal viewing. There are things that you might want to watch but your family would not like it. We are getting so many variety of shows, so everyone has something or the other of their taste.”

ALT Balaji will host shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which is bringing back the television’s favourite couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. It will also stream shows like The Test Case, which has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and stars Nimrat Kaur. Dev DD, BoyGiri and Romil And Jugal are the other web shows in the line-up.

