Ekta Kapoor on making BCL obligatory for all her actors: It’s not asking for too much

Merging the world of cricket and entertainment, Ekta Kapoor is back with the new season of Box Cricket League (BCL). Ditching the usual GECs, this time, the reality series will air on MTV and promises to be more bold, entertaining and fun. To be launched in February, the team owners and head honcho Ekta addressed the media recently at an event. When the media asked Ekta how involved she is when it comes to BCL, the young producer laughed to say, “I am involved in whatever I do. I am either angry, agitated or involved, I don’t know what else to do.”

She further shared on what new have they planned for this season, “It is going to be a spectacular, new age and absolutely today’s reality stuff, along with some of the biggest actors. Since we will be airing for a good two hours, viewers will get to see some unbelievable things. BCL is a fun unisex game and with competition kicking in, there’s so much drama that takes place.”

While BCL aired on Sony TV and Colors in the previous season, we wondered whether the reach of a youth channel will be able to garner the same viewership. “We were given a 4:30 pm slot last time and even in the best case scenarios, no one reaches home to catch up on the show. Also, the non-fiction audience is never available during evenings and prefers watching shows late. With the digital consumption also at a high, the base of MTV, VOOT, and ALT Balaji is perfect for us,” averred the Czarina of television.

There has been a loud buzz that Ekta has made it mandatory for all her actors to sign up for BCL. When indianexpress.com asked the same to her, she said, “I am not saying this as a compliment but as a statement but I work really hard, and try my best to involve all the various brands in the company. And the number of things that we put out for actors, we have never demanded any cuts on their salaries, or on events they do. So I think this is the least they can do for this in-house brand, that’s not asking for too much.”

As she hurriedly walked out to join her family for the Christmas party at home, Ekta quipped, “2016 was a year revolving around piracy, censorship and leaks, while 2017 gave out a message that “Lipstick pehan kar jiyo (Wear a lipstick and live freely). I can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for me.”

This season of the starry cricket league will boast of 10 teams named after 10 Indian cities – Chennai Swaggers, Mumbai Tigers, Rowdy Bangalore, Delhi Dragons, The Ahmedabad Express, Pune Anmol Ratn, Lucknow Nawabs, Jaipur Raj Joshiley, Chandigarh Cubs and Kolkata Babu Moshayes.

