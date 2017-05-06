Ekta Kapoor on Divyanka Tripathi leaving Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Love, hate or ignore her but Ishima will stay. See pic

Ekta Kapoor clears that Divyanka Tripathi is not leaving Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ekta Kapoor clears that Divyanka Tripathi is not leaving Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka Tripathi is the soul of Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And when you hear stories about such a crucial member of your show quitting it, you are bound to get concerned and give it back to the gossip mongers. This is exactly what happened with television’s soap queen Ekta Kapoor when she heard rumours about Divyanka’s character Ishita dying in the show.

To clear the air and shut those who were spreading the false news, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Ishima ain’t dying! Guys a joke is a joke!!!! U can hate love ignore yhm but till it stays so does ishima!there is no life ( yhm) wideout A soul ( Ishita)❤️❤️❤️” In her post, Ekta also made it clear that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not going off air, no matter whether it gets the love of television audience or not.

A few days back, a video surfaced on the internet in which the show’s creative director Sandip Sikchand is being enquired about Ishita being killed in the show. When he did not negate the claims, grapevine went abuzz with Divyanka leaving the show. The rumours got all the more strength when recently Divyanka got down with a severe back ache because of which she even skipped performing in one of the episodes of Nach Baliye 8.

But now with Ekta’s clarification post, the fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief as their favourite actor, Divyanka is here to stay.

