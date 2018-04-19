Ekta Kapoor goes back to her roots, announces a family soap

Ekta Kapoor has given the audience love stories like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and not to forget re-launching supernatural tales with Naagin and Chandrakanta. Ekta Kapoor has given the audience love stories like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and not to forget re-launching supernatural tales with Naagin and Chandrakanta.

Trust Ekta Kapoor to throw in multiple surprises your way. After making a splash in the digital space with some of the best original concepts like Bose: Dead/Alive, The Test Case, the producer has now decided to go to her roots, this time with a family soap on Sony TV. Taking to Twitter, Ekta shared, “A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY …a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together.”

She followed the tweet with another one that read, “Nothing new everything old !!! Back to basics! Simple warm endearing !!! Iv been v radical with my content recently this is a 2018 take at d age old family story!!!”

While in recent times, Ekta has given the audience love stories like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and not to forget re-launching supernatural tales with Naagin and Chandrakanta; a family soap comes definitely as a happy news for her audience. Balaji Telefilms started off with some of the most loved family soaps, be it Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Both shows went on to become cult shows and are still remembered by loyal television lovers.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While there has been a buzz that her soap will be based on Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the storyline is completely different. The only similarity is the multi-cast and numerous stories building into one show. The team is currently on the hunt to find the perfect cast, which will be a mix of popular and new faces. The team is really excited for this show and Ekta is looking into the developments personally.”

Recently, Ekta had also shared the news of her production house remaking her iconic romantic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay that will air on Star Plus.

Tweeting the announcement, she wrote, “With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001,17 years later I Reboot it dipping in personal pain & lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 yrs! Again I’ll take my broken heart & make it into art! #NamesToBeAnnounced”.

