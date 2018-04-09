Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor reveals Karishma Tanna’s look in the show

Karishma Tanna in a poster of Naagin 3 Karishma Tanna in a poster of Naagin 3

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday revealed that she has roped in actress Karishma Tanna to play a ‘naagin’ in her show Naagin 3.

Ekta welcomed the actress on board for the show via a social media post.

“Here comes the first naagin! Karishma Tanna, welcome to ‘Naagin 3’! Coming soon on Colors,” Ekta tweeted on Monday.

She also shared the first look of the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewelry and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster’s backdrop has a gothic feel to it.

Naagin 3 will reportedly feature three ‘naagins’, and two more actors who will be a part of the show are yet to be revealed.

The show’s first season had starred Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the second season. Not too long ago, Colors channel had shared a promo of the new season with a caption that read, “Gear up for another exciting season of the biggest blockbuster, #Naagin3! Coming soon only on Colors.”

Quite a few big names of Indian television will be seen in the third installment of the show. Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, and Surbhi Jyoti are reportedly some of the actors that have given their nod to the project. Nothing substantial about the show’s plot has been revealed so far, therefore, fans will have to wait for a little while to discover what the third season is all about.

The second season of the show had starred Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Adaa Khan and Karanvir Bohra in pivotal roles. The audience had lapped up the supernatural drama in the first two seasons, however, only time will tell if Naagin 3 will be able to repeat history and create the same kind of magic.

