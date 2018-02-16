Ekta Kapoor hints at the comeback of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Although the message is cryptic, sources inform that it is indeed Kasautii Zindagii Kay that Ekta Kapoor is teasing. Although the message is cryptic, sources inform that it is indeed Kasautii Zindagii Kay that Ekta Kapoor is teasing.

Even though Valentine’s Day fever is over, there is a new breeze of romance flowing around. And we have to thank the celebrated producer Ekta Kapoor for the same. The show maker, who has given us some of the best romantic classics is all set to reboot one of them. Yes, Ekta is all set to get Kasautii Zindagii Kay back on television, in a new avatar. The producer hinted at the same through an Instagram post, and the same has made fans go crazy with excitement.

Ekta, today morning, posted a love quote as a picture on Instagram with the caption, “With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 …17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced#waitfortheannouncement (sic).”

Although the message is cryptic, sources inform that it is indeed Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which will soon be back on television. “It was one of the most successful shows, not just for Balaji Telefilms but also Star Plus. The channel, which is currently facing a hard time owing to low ratings has been brainstorming on ideas to get its audience back. Apart from going in for a revamp by June, the channel wants to cash on to its old feats. After Khichdi, now they have greenlighted Kasautii. Ekta is more than happy with the developments and is already busy in finalizing the cast and storyline. An official announcement will happen soon,” shared a source with indianexpress.com.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay launched in 2001 and starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles as Prerna and Anurag, the star-struck lovers, who never reunited. In no time, the serial with a Bengali backdrop went on to become a massive hit with the audience lapping up on the romance of the couple. Added to that, Urvashi Dholakia played the vicious Komolika, and her style and swag made her character an iconic one. Playing the suave businessman Mr. Bajaj, also gave a new lease of (career) life to Ronit Roy, who further went on the grab the lead role of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Even the title track sung by Babul Supriyo and Priya Bhattacharya became really popular.

It would indeed be difficult to imagine new faces in these roles. But as hinted by Ekta in the post, the rebooted version will also be an emotional drive and with very few love stories on air currently, we are sure, the news will come as a happy one for fans. Do let us know your thoughts on the comeback of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the comment box below.

