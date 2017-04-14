Ekta Kapoor got her favourite bahus Tulsi and Parvati in same frame and fans are super nostalgic, see pic

Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar in the same frame after a long time. Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar in the same frame after a long time.

More than a decade ago, producer Ekta Kapoor came up with two daily soaps Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The two sagas narrated the tale of housewives Parvati and Tulsi and the two ladies ruled the television screens for eight long years. After the show came to an end, Parvati aka Sakshi Tanwar continued her journey as an actor, but her contemporary Tulsi aka Smriti Irani chose a different path and left her acting career to join politics. And since then there has been no turning back for the actor-turned-politician.

But do you know that there is someone in the television industry who holds the capacity to bring back the Textile Minister of the country–Smriti Irani in the same frame with Parvati (Sakshi Tanwar). She is none other than the queen of small screen – Ekta Kapoor.

On Thursday morning Ekta Kapoor was in the capital city to promote her upcoming web series Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This is when Ekta’s stalwart Tulsi aka Smriti dropped by to relive some old memories. Just like us Ekta also got nostalgic and shared her picture with television’s favourite bahus Tulsi and Parvati on her social media account. She captioned the image, “Two stalwarts ! D twains meet in delhi.”

For the 90s generation, the household problems of Parvati and Tulsi were as troublesome as they were for the characters. Parvati being troubled by Pallavi despite being a dutiful daughter-in-law and Tulsi being betrayed by Mihir for Mandira became the topic of discussions at the dinner tables​. And how can we forget the mayhem that happened when Mihir died in the show. After seeing the pic of the actors-producer trio, we can only thank Ekta Kapoor for refreshing our old memories of television.

