Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani are not just buddies but even lovable aunts to Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. See photo

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya hasn’t got one but two ‘buas’. Ekta Kapoor shared a lovely picture of her nephew Laksshya along with Union Minister Smriti Irani. Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani share a friendly bond and this gesture reflects the same. Ekta shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Laqu wid his two buaaas”. Ekta who is busy promoting her next film Lipstick Under My Burkha took a few moments off her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her little nephew.

Smriti, who recently made her debut on Instagram, also shared an adorable picture of Laksshya sometime back, and wrote, “Friends like family”.

Meanwhile, Ekta spoke about why she chose to distribute Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah. “The film made me angry. I saw the film and realised we really live in a world where as women we are not allowed to do or say anything. Here was this entertaining movie that spoke about what I think. Why didn’t I think of it? I loved it,” Ekta told PTI.

“I decided to distribute this movie knowing that I might not earn profits. Then I was hoping we would get a certificate and that’s when it landed into a soup with the censor board. I thought, will this be an ‘artie’ movie that 200 people will watch or a film where I’ll get more and more women to see it? So, we got a sassy promo out, edgy as hell with great Hindi ‘masala’ music and have more women pay attention to it. I felt this was the way to go forward,” Ekta added.

