Ekta Kapoor and Ronit Roy to team up for ALTBalaji’s web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Get ready to feel nostalgic as Television’s one of the most loved actor Ronit Roy is yet again teaming up with Ekta Kapoor for a web-series called Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, which would air on ALTBalaji. The two announced the news on their respective Twitter handles, giving their fans a reason to celebrate. Ronit wrote, “For those asking. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (KKHH) my debut web series will be on @altbalaji Download the app. We’re coming soon.” Ekta then replied to this and wrote, “And look who’s back @RonitBoseRoy it feels so great to work with you once again! #KehneKoHumsafarHain.”

Ronit later tweeted, “My privilege totally to be working with you again. Thank you once again for this opportunity. I hope I manage to do a good job.” Well, we are sure that Ronit will rule the web world the way he has ruled our hearts with his characters on television and even films. Recently, Ronit appeared in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central. His character of a villainous jailer has been appreciated and the actor is receiving accolades from critics and the audience for his portrayal.

This wouldn’t be the first time when Ekta will be bringing Television’s favorite actors on the web platform. Earlier, for her web-series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, the producer brought Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar together as protagonists. ALTBalaji, a web-channel by Ekta Kapoor, is known for presenting some out-of-the-box content to the web-consumers. Its initial series like Romil and Jugal, Dev DD and The Test Case have received a lot of appreciation.

Now, people are eagerly waiting for the app to air the much-awaited web-series based on Subhash Chandra Bose, titled Bose: Dead or Alive, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular character.

