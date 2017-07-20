Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi set destroyed after Mumbai monsoons create havoc

Recently the sets of &TV’s popular drama Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi faced the brunt of Mumbai monsoons when the sudden sprout of showers destroyed its beautiful and magnificent set. Recently the sets of &TV’s popular drama Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi faced the brunt of Mumbai monsoons when the sudden sprout of showers destroyed its beautiful and magnificent set.

Indians might cherish the romanticised rains but the infrastructure doesn’t really match up to their fantasy. Recently the sets of &TV’s popular drama Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi faced the brunt of Mumbai monsoons when the sudden sprout of showers destroyed its beautiful and magnificent set. While the team was up to shoot an outdoor scene, the rains not just dampened their spirits but also the setup.

People stuck on roads for hours after rains are not just complaining these days but the Indian television industry is also facing a hard time. There have been occurrences of TV sets getting damaged during monsoon. And the latest to fall prey to the wrath of the rain Gods is Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi. The cast and crew were shooting for an outdoor scene recently when the untimely rains caused the crew a lot of pain.

A source shared, “The cast and the crew were ready for the shoot when the lights went off. After some time, the lights came in, and everyone was on the set, but before the director could say ‘action’ it started raining heavily. It was an unexpected turn, and the team sadly could not manage to put anything under cover. The rains destroyed the entire set-up. It was only the next day that the team shot and a few lakhs got blown away, rather drowned in the rains.”

Producer Nivedita Basu confirming the news with indianexpress.com and shared, “Yes, the set was destroyed and everyone was worried. I think we had a clue about the rain factor, but we didn’t realize that things will get so delayed especially with the wedding functions, maha episodes and actors travelling. We were in a tight telecast schedule but thanks to the actors and crew’s support, we were able to meet our deadline and deliver a good episode. I am sure rains are affecting other shows too.”

Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi produced by Nivedita Basu under her banner House of Originals stars Abhishek Malik and Sonali Nikam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd