Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee: End of romance for Aastha-Shiv, her ‘naastik’ truth to shock family

Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee lead to turn into a atheist. Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee lead to turn into a atheist.

Star Dopahar’s Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee portrays the tale of an atheist girl who gets married into a family that is a staunch believer of God. Sounds like a total masala drama filled track, isn’t it? After beating around the bush for quite sometime, the makers have finally decided to bring the subject to the fore. The family will, in the coming episodes, get to know that the protagonist Aastha (Tina Philip) is a naastik.

So here comes a spoiler alert for you guys. After seeing Aastha trying her best to adjust in the family that is devoted to religion, it’s time to see them cringe on her disbelief.

As per the current track, the hero Shiv (Kanwar Dhillon) has fallen in love with his wife Aastha, who he did not want to marry in the first place. With him hallucinating his partner everywhere, there was a strong dose of romance all over.

And now with hopes of living with her happily ever after, in true filmy style, he will decide to confess his emotions. But his dreams will come shattering down when the villain in disguise Gurumaa (Sharanpreet Kaur) will announce the shortcoming of the family’s daughter-in-law.

Being naastik in a country where there are thousands of Gods, Aastha will be belittled, insulted and asked to leave the house. But like any ‘sanskaari’ TV bahu she will pledge to win their hearts. Recently she had managed to win the ‘Best Bahu’ title as part of the prize, her mother-in-law (Manasi Salve) had promised to grant one of her wishes, in genie style.

Playing the ace card, Aastha will ask the family to let her stay in the house, when she could have very well demanded a huge sum of money and walked off to live a happy life.

Talking about the upcoming track, lead actor Kanwar said, “This will be the highlight of the show that will trigger a lot of drama. TV audience for the first time saw their lead heroine not worshipping Gods but rather tackling things logically. It is now time for the family to witness the same. If they get convinced or not will be for all to see.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd