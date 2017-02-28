Ed Sheeran performs ‘Shape Of You’ with classroom instruments on Jimmy Fallon’s show. Watch video

What one can’t miss is Jimmy Fallon’s funny expressions and cuteness while being a part of the singing class. What one can’t miss is Jimmy Fallon’s funny expressions and cuteness while being a part of the singing class.

Ed Sheeran performed on his latest track, Shape of You on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The 26-year old singer was joined by The Roots. Ed Sheeran and The Roots created a new version that was absolutely fun and entertaining to watch. Going by the video, one can see artists using class instruments to improvise the song. While Ed Sheeran is happily singing with a banana-shaped fruit shaker, Jimmy is seen multitasking, shifting through a slew of instruments. What one can’t miss is Jimmy’s funny expressions and cuteness while being a part of the singing class.

Watch video

Ed Sheeran has been performing his new songs from his upcoming album Divide at several events. The singer made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live followed by a solo performance at the Grammys. He also teamed up with Stormzy at Brit Awards 2017.

The singer has recently been in news for the release of the first two singles from Divide. The song titled “How Would You Feel (Paean)” was released on February 17. Ed earlier took to his Instagram page to share this news with his fans. Both Shape Of You and Castle of the Hill have received tremendous response from Sheerios across the world.

In fact, both the tracks debuted in the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 last month. It makes Ed Sheeran the first ever artist to achieve this feat. “Shape of You” is actually hanging onto its number 1 spot for the last three weeks now. It was not written for Ed’s album but for a collaboration with “We Found Love” singer Rihanna. He revealed this during an interview with Rolling Stone.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd