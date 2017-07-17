Game of Thrones season 7 premiere episode: Ed Sheeran’s cameo made it more awesome. Here’s why, see photos, video

Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere: Ed Sheeran’s cameo in the premiere episode will give you one more reason to watch it. Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere: Ed Sheeran’s cameo in the premiere episode will give you one more reason to watch it.

The wait is over! The season premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 is finally here. And if you still haven’t watched the episode, named “Dragonstone”, we are giving you more reasons to get impatient. If you thought GoT season 7 was not having much hype, it now has Ed Sheeran, that too, singing. Sheeran plays one of the soldiers previously stationed in King’s Landing and he sings, “For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm.”

“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” says Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams and he tells her, “It’s a new one.” And yes, it definitely is a new one because we have one more song to add to the list of GoT’s playlist which has been pretty short as of now with only three songs – “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Bear and the Maiden Fair,” and “The Dornishman’s Wife.”

And we think this song also has some deeper meanings attached to it, mainly because we can’t let Ed Sheeran pass through as just a normal King’s Landing singer. The number is straight from the books and there, the lyrics were written by a scheming bard named Symon Silver Tongue. Remember Tyrion’s love interest, Shae who turned out to be one of the biggest betrayals of his life? Well, seems like the line “For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm” are referring to just that, how Tyrion killed her in the last season.

Or could it refer to Jaime, another Lannister with a cold hand and secret lover? Well, we don’t know and we can’t wait to find out more in the upcoming episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd