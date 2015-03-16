‘EastEnders’ to pay tribute to John Bardon

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
TV soap “EastEnders” will pay tribute to the late John Bardon with an on-screen storyline in a few weeks’ time.
The popular actor, who played Jim Branning on the show between 1996 and 2011, passed away in September last year at the age of 75, reported Digital Spy.
On screen in “EastEnders”, Jim is the husband of Albert Square icon Dot (June Brown), who has paid regular visits to him in his nursing home over the past few years.
The “EastEnders” team are now planning to recognise Bardon’s contribution to the show with an on-screen send-off after the character of Jim dies.
Cast and crew filmed Jim’s funeral on location this week.
“We are planning to celebrate John. You’ve got to be really careful with these things, but it’s only right to do it. I went to John’s funeral and I spoke to his wife Enda then about doing something on the show. We’ve chatted to Enda because I wanted to get her blessing in order to do it properly,” Dominic Treadwell-Collins, “EastEnders” executive producer, said.
“We want to pay tribute to John because he was amazing.”
An episode of “EastEnders” was dedicated to Bardon on September 12 last year following the news of his death.
