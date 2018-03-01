Dus Ka Dum: The teaser of Salman Khan’s show will make you curious and excited

Salman Khan is all set to host the latest season of Dus Ka Dum. Salman Khan is all set to host the latest season of Dus Ka Dum.

The ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan is all set to enter the television space again. After a super successful season of Bigg Boss 11, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will now be seen in Dus Ka Dum. The fun game show will soon launch on Sony Entertainment Television and the channel released the first teaser of the same on Tuesday.

The nine-second teaser has Salman asking the audience, ‘Main kab wapas aaraha hu, kahan wapas aaraha hu, kyu wapas aaraha hu…anuman lagate rahiye’ (When am I coming back, where am I coming back and why am I coming back; keep guessing). While we know the answers to these questions, the short clip definitely leaves us excited.

Here watch the first teaser of Dus Ka Dum as shared by Sony TV.

Earlier, sources had informed indianexpress.com that Dus Ka Dum will not air before June as the channel wants to currently focus on Kapil Sharma’s new show and only after IPL, do they want to get Salman on the channel. Also, with Salman busy shooting for Race 3, the makers have ample time to build on the content of the show. This year, there would also be common people participating in the series, along with television and Bollywood actors coming in time and again.

The Bollywood superstar had shot for the promo and a few teasers on February 9. After this first teaser, there would be another one to begin the calls for auditions. Earlier, a source had exclusively told indianexpress.com, “The makers and channels have also worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

The game reality show was launched in 2008 and successfully aired the second season in the following year. It is helmed by Big Synergy, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati and airs on Sony TV. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, has questions based on national surveys, and the contestants have to answer in percentage. The closest answer to the right choice wins the prize money, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 crore.

