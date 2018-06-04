Dus Ka Dum: All you need to know about Salman Khan’s game show

Here’s all that you need to know about Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum. Here’s all that you need to know about Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum.

A decade back, Salman Khan made his way into the drawing rooms of millions with his game show Dus Ka Dum. After two successful seasons, the show took a break and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star moved on to different avenues. Now after nine years, the show will be back in a much bigger and better avatar. With Salman once again at the helm, Dus Ka Dum promises to take you on a fun ride. With his one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm, the Race 3 star is all set to make your evenings entertaining. But before you watch Salman ask, “Kitne pratishat bhartiye?”, here’s all that you need to know about the show.

Date with Salman Khan

Starting tonight, Salman Khan will greet you through your television screens every Monday and Tuesday at 8:30 pm on Sony TV. The tentatively 26-episode series promises to be a fun ride with its entertainment quotient. And if you’ve missed the bus to the show, you can still win some exciting goodies with the play-along option through the Sony LIV app.

Aa raha hu wapas 9 saal baad @SonyTV par Dus Ka Dum lekar. Don’t forget to watch #DusKaDumTonight at 8:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/gDOpuftYPM — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 4, 2018

Selection process

The audition process this year was innovative, fun and easier, wherein people had to answer questions on the Sony LIV app. The queries required an answer of a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’. The contestants with the highest points will be seen on the show. Along with common people, the audience will also get to see celebrities on the show. The Race 3 stars have already shot for the episode, and from what we hear, it was a laugh riot on the sets.

The new format of the game

Once selected, the lucky lot will get to play the game with Salman at the glamourous studio in Filmcity, Mumbai. The first round ‘5 Ka Punch’ will be a knockout round, where the contestant answering more than three questions correctly will move to the next level. The second round ‘10 Guna Dum’ will give a chance to the contestant to multiply the earnings from two to ten times, depending on the number of right answers. Instead of an absolute percentage number, in this level, the contestant will also have to set an estimate window. The final round ‘Super Sawaal’ will give the contestant a chance to earn 10 times the amount won in the second round. But the wrong answer will leave the contestant with only 10% of the amount won in the second round. The contestant can, however, choose to quit the show if in a dilemma and claim the already won money.

Salman, the only choice as the host

Pahunch gaye hai contestants Abhishek aur Shami khelane @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath yeh dilchasp anumaan ka khel! Toh ho jaayie taiyaar kyunki aaj raat shuru ho raha hai yeh dumdar khel! Watch #DusKaDumTonight at 8:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JNxWs8DbyW — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 4, 2018

At the launch, when a journalist asked Sony Pictures India CEO NP Singh if during the nine years break they pondered over getting a new host, he replied, “Not at all. We were adamant that we wanted only Salman for this show.”

Cutting him short, Salman said, “And let me tell you, it’s a fact. I know that I have always been the only choice to host Dus Ka Dum. The channel had been sure about it and I also got to know from people that they never wanted to do this with anyone else. And I was really excited when they came to me with the offer. Since I was hosting another show (Bigg Boss), we worked on the time schedule so that I could do both.”

Helmed by Big Synergy, Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10. It will launch tonight 8:30 pm on Sony TV.

