Dus Ka Dum promo: Salman Khan is back to hosting in his peculiar style

Salman Khan began hosting Dus Ka Dum in 2008, even before Bigg Boss on Indian television.

Salman Khan is known to mock everything in a subtle yet humorous manner. Be it neighbours, friends, the common man or even himself, the superstar spares no one but rarely do his fans mind. This is exactly what he is doing in the latest promo of the upcoming season of Dus Ka Dum too. He is making fun of people who try too hard to speak English.

The promo opens with Salman Khan asking a contestant about the percentage of guys who try to impress a girl by pretending to speak good English. The contestant goes into a flashback mode, remembering all the guys she has met with bad English, until she arrives at her answer. Salman himself shared the promo on social media.

Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10. The show, which aired its first season in 2008, has had Salman Khan as its host from the very inception. The makers had recently released some teasers for the latest season, leaving the audience ecstatic.

Show par aane ke liye aur @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath #DusKaDum khelne ke liye, download kijiye @SonyLIV app. App download karne ke liye log on karein http://t.co/s5xl23a2fR pic.twitter.com/KpR9YIpWDJ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 18, 2018

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, shared the reason for the show’s absence from the small screen. “A show of this magnitude needs to have more and when I joined Sony three years back, we started working on a few shows, one being Dus Ka Dum. Thankfully we managed to get the three biggest audience pullers – Salman, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan back on Sony. We took time to add innovation to the show and when we approached Salman with the idea, he totally loved it. I always believe that the DNA of the show should match with the host and we can’t imagine Dus Ka Dum without Salman. The show is not about knowledge but life experience, and he is a natural fit to present it in a light conversational manner, added with his swag and humour,” he said.

Dus Ka Dum will launch in June and would be a 26-episodes season, airing on weekends on Sony TV. Along with commoners, film and television stars will join in to pump up the entertainment quotient.

