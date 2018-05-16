Exclusive: Dus Ka Dum to launch on June 4, Salman Khan to begin shoot tomorrow

Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan’s one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm attracts viewers and people are already daydreaming of sharing the stage with the Bollywood superstar. Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan’s one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm attracts viewers and people are already daydreaming of sharing the stage with the Bollywood superstar.

Are you ready to hear Salman Khan ask, “Kitne pratishat bhartiye…?”. Yes, the one-of-a-kind game show Dus Ka Dum will soon be back on Sony TV. And indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the show will start airing from June 4. Unlike previous seasons, this time, Dus Ka Dum will air throughout the week, from Monday-Friday. Also, as per credible sources, Salman will begin shoot for the game show from May 17. A grand set has been erected in Filmcity, Mumbai, where the show would be filmed.

Shared a source with us, “The channel is really excited about this new launch. After a lull because of the Indian Premier League, every channel is working on getting its audience back and Sony TV definitely has the trump card in Salman Khan. Though the format of the show has been retained, there would be some new elements to add more fun and excitement.”

“With Race 3 being wrapped up, Salman will now focus on this show before his upcoming film Bharat goes on floor. Also, as Race 3 is set to release on June 15, the entire team of the film has already decided to be on his show as part of their promotion,” added the source.

Salman Khan’s one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm attracts viewers and people are already daydreaming of sharing the stage with the Bollywood superstar. As already reported by us, the audition process was held through the Sony LIV app where interested people had to answer given questions with a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’. The makers have picked out contestants with the highest points, who would get the golden chance to be on the show.

Helmed by Big Synergy, Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10. The show, which aired its first season in 2008, has had Salman as its host from the very beginning. The show has questions based on national surveys and the contestants have to answer in percentage. The closest answer to the right choice wins the prize money, ranging from Rs 10, 000 to 10 crore. This season, along with commoners, film and television faces will also join in to pump up the entertainment quotient.

Earlier, talking about Salman Khan’s comeback to the show after nine years, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV had told indianexpress.com, “A show of this magnitude needs to have more and when I joined Sony three years back, we started working on a few shows, one being Dus Ka Dum. Thankfully we managed to get the three biggest audience pullers – Salman, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan back on Sony. We took time to add innovation to the show and when we approached Salman with the idea, he totally loved it. I always believe that the DNA of the show should match with the host and we can’t imagine Dus Ka Dum without Salman. The show is not about knowledge but life experience, and he is a natural fit to present it in a light conversational manner, added with his swag and humour.”

While Dus Ka Dum will mostly get the 9 pm slot, the channel shared that they will announce the confirmed timing soon.

