All Salman Khan fans, here’s how you can participate in Dus Ka Dum 

The recent teasers of Dus Ka Dum has left people curious and excited about the comeback of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host. His one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm attract viewers and people are already daydreaming of sharing the stage of the show with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Well, finally unveiling the novel idea of audition of the show, Sony Entertainment Television announced the launch of the app today. To be available from March 18 on Sony LIV, the one-of-a-kind app would be the only chance for Salman fans to be on the show with the megastar.

For all those who want to be on the show, here’s your guide. One would first need to login into the app and provide their basic details. According to the age, demographic and gender, the contestants would be provided with simple and quirky survey questions, which they would need to answer with a yes or no. To make the process more customised, the questions would be in Hindi and English. There would be 40 levels, each one comprising 20 questions. While the channel has decided to give out gifts after every level, the ones with maximum scores would be chosen for the audition. The lucky ones clearing that would be invited to be on Dus Ka Dum and play the game with the Dabangg Khan.

The questions would be on the likes of “Do you oil your hair daily?”, “Have you ever hugged your father?” and “Are you a vegetarian?” among others. These queries would form the backbone for the content in the form of probable questions in the show. The online survey would be carried on till the show launches in June, and post that, the app would automatically transform itself to play-along method. The app users would then get a chance to enjoy the game through their phones and also win prizes every episode.

Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “We are really kicked about getting the technology to give audience an extremely immersive and enhanced experience. It’s a very interesting idea and we are looking forward to see the results. A show like Dus Ka Dum or Kaun Banega Crorepati needs an innovative audition process, as until the contestants are not on stage, there’s no entertainment. So, from standing in queues, viewers can now work towards getting their place through their phones, at the comfort of their homes.”

We wondered if a contestant lies on the survey questions, will it affect the overall procedure. To this, he replied, “Like every tests, there might be few who lie or deliberately put wrong answers but that would be just one out of millions. We would standardize the data with honest answers.”

Salman would be back after nine years with the show, and Danish shared the reason for the long break. “A show of this magnitude needs to have more and when I joined Sony three years back, we started working on a few shows, one being Dus Ka Dum. Thankfully we managed to get the three biggest audience pullers – Salman, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan back on Sony. We took time to add innovation to the show and when we approached Salman with the idea, he totally loved it. I always believe that the DNA of the show should match with the host and we can’t imagine Dus Ka Dum without Salman. The show is not about knowledge but life experience, and he is a natural fit to present it in a light conversational manner, added with his swag and humour.”

Dus Ka Dum will launch in June and would be a 26-episodes season, airing on weekends on Sony TV. Along with commoners, film and television faces will join in to pump up the entertainment quotient.

