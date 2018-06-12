Dus Ka Dum 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor promote Race 3 on Salman Khan’s show

With only a couple of days left for the release of the much-awaited film Race 3, its cast is on its toes to keep the buzz around their film alive. Tonight, Anil Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will come together on the game show Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan. During the one-and-a-half-hour-long episode, Salman will be seen having a jolly good time with his Race 3 co-stars.
Earlier, Salman and Jacqueline were seen promoting the Remo D’Souza directorial on another reality TV show, Dance Deewane. There too, the television audience witnessed the camaraderie between the two actors.
Race 3, the third installment in the Race franchise, will hit the theatres on June 15. The film has been bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.
The next round is Dus Gunaa Dum. Salman explains the rules of the game. He also introduces the audience to contestant Kiran and shows a video where she talks about herself and her family. The first question of the round will make Kiran earn double the amount of what she has earned already which is Rs 80,000.
Though it has been decided that Kiran will play the next round, Salman asks the next question, "What percentage of Indians have a monthly credit facility available to buy the groceries?". This point also goes to Kiran and Dolly takes a leave with Rs 20,000 and a gift hamper.
Next question is, "What percentage of Indians believe that arranged marriages are more successful than love marriages?". After exchanging a few anecdotes from their personal lives, the two contestants guess the percentage. Kiran takes a helpline in which she takes assistance from her husband. With her perfect guess, this point goes to Kiran and she is the one who will play the next round with Salman.
Next question is, "What percentage of Indian parents say 'I love you' to their children?" As Salman asks the question, Dolly tells him that she can't say much as her father is no more and she is not on talking terms with her mother. To lighten up the mood, Salman jokes about Dolly and her husband's love story. He also tells the audience that his father Salim says 'I love you' to him but only after getting a good beating from him. The question adds a point to Kiran's account as her estimate matches the answer of other Indians.
Dolly sets the bar at 46% and Kiran estimated the percentage to be 56%. Since Kiran's estimate is near to the unanimous voice of India, she takes the lead. Next question is, "What percentage of Indians have, at least once, tried new clothes in the trial room just to take a selfie?". With this one, Dolly also earns a point as her estimate matches with the opinion of Indians.
Salman begins the first round 'Paanch Ka Punch'. He asks them the first question: "What percentage of Indian have dreamt of being a hero or heroine in films at least once in their life?" One of the contestants, Dolly tells Salman that she wished to be an actor so that she can romance him. Salman fulfils her dream and enacts a romantic scene with her. He says another romantic dialogue with another contestant Kiran and even shakes a leg with her on "Dil Diyan Gallan."
Kiran Gill tells Salman that he looks smarter in real life. Salman takes the game ahead and explains the rules to the two ladies.
The first contestant is Dolly Saxena who is a station master by profession. She is accompanied by her husband and cousin brother. The second contestant to play the game is Kiran Gill from Haryana.
Salman Khan opens the show in his peculiar style as he walks in with the Dus Ka Dum song playing in the background. He lets the audience know that today's episode is special as along with contestants, his Race 3 family will be joining him to play the game. But before that he introduces the contestants for the day.
The cast of Race 3 will set the stage on fire in today's episode. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will dance to the title track of Race 3.