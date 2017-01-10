Drashti Dhami birthday: Before Madhubala, she was a music video star. Watch her throwback videos

Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: Before making her television debut, Drashti appeared in popular music videos. Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: Before making her television debut, Drashti appeared in popular music videos.

Fans have celebrated Drashti Dhami as the epitome of innocence in Geet… Hui Sabse Parayi, as the brave and beautiful Madhubala in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and currently, she has got the viewers hooked on to her role of a girl in search of her soulmate in Pardes Mei Hai Mera Dil.

But not many know that before making her small screen debut, the television star appeared in a handful of popular music videos. Yes, you might have missed her then but today, on the occasion of her 32nd birthday, we take you down the memory lane and revisit some of her works before she became the Drashti Dhami the television industry knows today.

1. Saiyan Dil Mei Aana Re: Released in 2003, this remix of the Shamshad Begum song from 1951 film Bahar featured Drashti alongside three other girls, including actor Tanushree Dutta. The song, remixed by musician Harry Anand, was an instant hit and so was its video of the four girls grooving to its beats.

2. Humko Aaj Kal Hai: This was the remix of another popular track, from the film Sailaab (1990) which starred Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit. The music video of the remixed version, created by Bappi Lahiri, had Drashti attempting to re-create Madhuri’s magic. Even her overall styling resembled Madhuri’s from the original track.



More from the world of Entertainment:

3. Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori: This song was a part of the 2005 album “Pink Pussycat and Friends”. Drashti looked cute in the video as she danced to the upbeat number.

4. Nachle Soniyo Tu: This was a Punjabi music video by musician Shael Oswal. It was released in 2008. The popular dancing track saw Drashti in a sexy avatar as she matched steps with Shael.

Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd