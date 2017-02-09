Don’t think films, TV can be killed by the web: Vikram Bhatt

“There is nothing for the youth on television and the web is where they are looking for entertainment,” says Vikram Bhatt. “There is nothing for the youth on television and the web is where they are looking for entertainment,” says Vikram Bhatt.

Director Vikram Bhatt feels the market of films and television will not be killed due to the presence of web.

“I don’t think films and television can be killed by the web. They shall always remain but as time passes we shall see that they give us a very different kind of entertainment,” Vikram told PTI.

“The difference between television, films and the web is that unlike the former, the latter is not appointment viewing. You decide the time you want to watch and how much you want to watch. The web is for the viewer,” he said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

With web series format becoming more popular, filmmakers are looking to tap this online space and Bhatt is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon. The Raaz helmer has announced six web series — Maaya, Twisted, Untouchables, Sarancore, Gehraiyaan and Summer of Frost which willl be premiered on his web channel – VB on th Web.

“There are not too many genres left for films and the other platforms are usurping it. Television in India has let the youth behind. There is nothing for the youth on television and the web is where they are looking for entertainment. The web offers a creative climate that filmmakers have been craving for,” Bhatt said.

As of now, only “Maaya” has premiered on January 27 on his newly-launched web channel. The other web series will eventually come out this year.