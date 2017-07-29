Don’t bother about such rumours: Lopamudra Raut on hosting Bigg Boss 11

Lopamudra Raut was the second runner up on Big Boss season 10. Lopamudra Raut was the second runner up on Big Boss season 10.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss will soon be back with its next season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the house will once again open its doors for commoners. As per latest reports, Bigg Boss 10 finalists Lopamudra Raut and Bani J have been signed on to host segments in the show. Refuting reports, model and beauty queen Lopamudra told indianexpress.com that no one should bother about such rumours. Salman Khan has hosted the reality show for the last two seasons and for a total of five season yet. Season 11 will be the sixth time he is brought to host Big Boss.

Lopamudra Raut, second runner up at the Miss United Continents 2016, told indianexpress.com, “I don’t know from where these rumours are coming. I can just tell you that don’t bother about it much.” She participated in Femina Miss India 2014 where she won the subtitle Miss Body Beautiful and also made it to the top 5.

Lopamudra Raut and Bani J were constantly at loggerheads during Bigg Boss 10. During one of the tasks, the ladies came close to blows. While Lopa is currently seen in the eight season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bani has been travelling with beau Yuvraj Thakur. Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Bani J had been the runner up in Big Boss 10.

As per the buzz, Salman Khan will shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss 11 on 30 July. The show is slated to be launched in September with a bunch of celebrities and aam janta.

Manveer Gurjar of Noida was declared the winner of the last season of Colors’ Bigg Boss.

