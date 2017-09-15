Documentary on Harry Potter to air on BBC

Harry Potter: A History of Magic will air on BBC. Harry Potter: A History of Magic will air on BBC.

The documentary titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic is all set to air on BBC. The film, which also features an exclusive interview with author JK Rowling, will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, reported Radio Times. The one-off special will air on BBC 2 channel in concurrence with the British Library’s upcoming Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition, which will run from October 20 until February 28 next year.

The display will feature ancient texts and artworks that fit into Harry Potter lore, along with some manuscripts and personal accessories donated by Rowling. The documentary is yet to get an air date. Harry Potter needs no introduction. One of the most famous entertainment franchises, it has enthralled generations and is equally liked by kids and adults.

A BBC 2 press release said, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic is to be shown on BBC Two and will follow the exhibition in the run up to its opening at the British Library, as the ancient texts, artefacts and artwork are put on display. Harry Potter: A History Of Magic includes an interview with J.K. Rowling talking about some of the personal items she has donated to the exhibition whilst readings from famous fans playfully recreate some of the best loved spells, potions and magical moments from the series, exploring the origins of the world of Hogwarts, from basilisks through to broomsticks.”

Clearly, as far as documentaries go, this sounds a lot of fun. Harry Potter fans are constantly keeping tabs on pretty much anything related to Harry Potter and Harry Potter: A History of Magic is a godsend.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd