Doctor Who gets its first female doctor in Jodie Whittaker, watch video

Doctor Who has got its first-ever female lead in Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker, who rose to fame with ITV’s crime drama Broadchurch, will be playing the 13th doctor after Peter Capaldi. The official handle of Doctor Who shared a promo of the upcoming season and wrote, “Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13.”

Chris Chibnall, Doctor Who’s new head writer and executive producer, told The Guardian, “After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we’re excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away.”

“I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey, with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet. It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait,” Whittaker said.

Colin Baker, the sixth actor to play the role, from 1984–86, applauded the decision of the makers. “Well I never the BBC really did do the right thing and let the Doctor be in touch with her feminine side. As a father of daughters – result,” he tweeted. Arthur Darvill, who portrayed the character of Rory Williams on Doctor Who, simply wrote, “Yes Jodie.”

Well, fans have been waiting for the announcement since a long time. Speculations have been rife over who might play the Time Lord in the 13th iteration, especially when Peter Capaldi announced his retirement in December after successfully donning the role for four years.

