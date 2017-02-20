Diya Aur Baati Hum sequel: Show takes 20-year leap, titled Tu Sooraj Mai Saanjh Piya Ji

Diya Aur Baati Hum is getting a sequel titled Tu Sooraj Mai Saanjh Piya Ji. Diya Aur Baati Hum is getting a sequel titled Tu Sooraj Mai Saanjh Piya Ji.

Just seven months after one of Star Plus’ most popular dramas, Diya Aur Baati Hum went off air, the channel has unveiled its second season, which has been titled Tu Sooraj Mai Saanjh Piya Ji.

The show was launched on Sunday at a hotel in Kerala, where it is set this time. Actor Neelu Wagela, who played the popular character of Bhabho in the first part, made the announcement.

“You guys have given a lot of love to Sooraj and Sandhya, but now the story will move forward in their absence,” Neelu said. Bhabho and Meenakshi are the only characters from the first season who have been retained in the new part.

The story will continue after Sooraj and Sandhya’s death, which formed the climax of the first season. The new instalment will take a leap of 20 years and will see Bhabho in a more prominent role. Neelu said that though Bhabho will appear mellowed down, considering she underwent such a big loss in her life, she will still remain as tough as she used to be.

“There will be a new family on the show which will get associated with the Rathi clan. My character will welcome the new generation. The new season is coming so soon so, it is a challenge for us to deliver. But at the same time, we all are extremely excited about all the new things that will be shown on the season,” the actor said.

She, however, added that the second season will carry the essence of its prequel, which explored different shades of a family drama. “The kind of family issues you saw in the first season, that will be in the coming show as well. The love, care, arguments among the family members which we showed through Diya Aur Baati Hum, we are retaining that for the second season. We hope the audience will welcome it.”

This is for the first time that a long-running daily soap is getting a sequel in matter of a few months. The announcement, which comprised the name of the new season and a meet with Nilu, was a surprise for the media. While there was a speculation about it, the media was left shocked (and a tad disappointed too) to see only Neelu arriving at the venue in a traditional get-up as Bhabho. No other information about the show has been revealed yet. The official promo will reportedly go on air in a couple of days.

The show, which will star Rhea Sharma and Avinash Rekhi in the lead roles, is being produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. The original season catapulted Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid to fame, thanks to their portrayal of Sandhya and Sooraj. Now, it will be interesting to see if the new lead couple also gains mass popularity.

