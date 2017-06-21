Latest News

Have you seen Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s son’s first picture? He is a month old already

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh was blessed with a baby boy on May 20, and as her son turned a month old, she greeted her fans with his the first glimpse. She thanked everyone for all warm wishes and blessings, and also wrote, "Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most."

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: June 21, 2017 11:35 am
Deepika Singh, Deepika Singh baby boy, Deepika Singh baby boy first image, Deepika Singh baby image Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh is enjoying her full time job as a mother presently.
Related News

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh was blessed with a baby boy on May 20, and as her son turned a month old, she greeted her fans with his the first glimpse. Deepika is married to the director of her television show, Rohit Raj Goyal. Deepika shared the image on her Instagram account, and the new mommy is seen with the baby in her arms.

Deepika Singh shared the first picture, posing with the baby, with the caption, “Baby turns 1 month today😍❤ Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings.. Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most.. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you 😙😙.”

The show Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which Deepika played the characetr of Sandhya, made her a household name. The last episode of the show aired on September 11, 2016 and its spin-off, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing on April 3, 2017. After the show ended, Deepika decided to take a break from acting.

Deepika Singh, Diya aur Bati Hum, Deepika Singh Sandhya Rathi, Deepika Singh Star Plus, Deepika Singh Diya Aur Bati Hum, Deepika Singh in Temple, Deepika Singh in Diya Aur Bati Hum, Deepika Singh TV Show, Bollywood News, Entertainment news

Deepika married her Diya Aur Baati Hum director in May 2014. It was on their wedding anniversary on May 2 that Deepika shared an image of her pregnancy photo-shoot and shared thoughts on her pregnancy. “You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal 😘😘 #madinlove #forever #love #blessingofgod also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy #pregnacyphotography #bebebabe @mihir_jhaveri @jeevitaoberoi ❤️❤️😊,” she wrote.

See the first picture of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s baby boy here:

 

The actor has been quite active on Instagram during her pregnancy and has had shared a number of pictures.

See photos of Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh with her baby bump:

 

But the first image of Deepika and her baby is simply adorable!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 21: Latest News