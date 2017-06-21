Have you seen Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s son’s first picture? He is a month old already

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh is enjoying her full time job as a mother presently. Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh is enjoying her full time job as a mother presently.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh was blessed with a baby boy on May 20, and as her son turned a month old, she greeted her fans with his the first glimpse. Deepika is married to the director of her television show, Rohit Raj Goyal. Deepika shared the image on her Instagram account, and the new mommy is seen with the baby in her arms.

Deepika Singh shared the first picture, posing with the baby, with the caption, “Baby turns 1 month today😍❤ Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings.. Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most.. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you 😙😙.”

The show Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which Deepika played the characetr of Sandhya, made her a household name. The last episode of the show aired on September 11, 2016 and its spin-off, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing on April 3, 2017. After the show ended, Deepika decided to take a break from acting.

Deepika married her Diya Aur Baati Hum director in May 2014. It was on their wedding anniversary on May 2 that Deepika shared an image of her pregnancy photo-shoot and shared thoughts on her pregnancy. “You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal 😘😘 #madinlove #forever #love #blessingofgod also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy #pregnacyphotography #bebebabe @mihir_jhaveri @jeevitaoberoi ❤️❤️😊,” she wrote.

See the first picture of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s baby boy here:

The actor has been quite active on Instagram during her pregnancy and has had shared a number of pictures.

See photos of Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh with her baby bump:

But the first image of Deepika and her baby is simply adorable!

