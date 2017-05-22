Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh blessed with baby boy, husband Rohit Raj Goyal shares the news

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh has delivered a blessed baby boy with husband Rohit Raj Goyal. He was also the director of her television show. Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh has delivered a blessed baby boy with husband Rohit Raj Goyal. He was also the director of her television show.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh was blessed with a baby boy on May 20 at 9 pm. Deepika is married to the director of her television show, Rohit Raj Goyal. The happy father confirmed the news.

Rohit Raj Goyal told TOI that both the child and mother are doing fine. The daily quoted him as saying, “Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are thrilled and cannot express our happiness. Deepika has been asked to rest for now and I think she needs it the most as she been so strong throughout.”

Deepika married her Diya Aur Baati Hum director in May 2014. It was on their wedding anniversary on May 2 that Deepika shared an image of her pregnancy photo-shoot and shared thoughts on her pregnancy. “You are the wings to my Dreams. Happy Anniversary Nonu @rohitraj_goyal 😘😘 #madinlove #forever #love #blessingofgod also a Big thank you to all my Fans & well wishers for showering love & blessings on us. We really need them during this phase of my life. #pregnancy #pregnacyphotography #bebebabe @mihir_jhaveri @jeevitaoberoi ❤️❤️😊,” she wrote.

The actor has been quite active on Instagram during her pregnancy and has had shared a number of pictures

See photos of Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh:

The show Diya Aur Baati Hum in which she played Sandhya made her a household name. The last episode of the show aired on September 11, 2016 and its spin-off, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing on April 3, 2017.

After the show ended, Deepika decided to take a break from acting. We congratulate Deepika and Rohit for this happy news.

