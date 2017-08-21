Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot on September 10

Anas Rashid has announced his wedding date. He got engaged to Heena Iqbal, in a close-knit ceremony in his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab in April. Anas Rashid has announced his wedding date. He got engaged to Heena Iqbal, in a close-knit ceremony in his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab in April.

The wedding season has truly arrived in tinsel town. After Naman Shaw, Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid has announced his wedding date too. Anas, who got engaged to Heena Iqbal, in a close-knit ceremony in his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab in April, will take his nuptial vows on September 10. Talking about the same, Anas told indianexpress.com, “Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there.”

Anas, who played the role of Sooraj in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum took a sabbatical post the show wrapped up. Always wanting to get married to a traditional girl of his parents’ choice, the 38-year-old actor opted for an arranged marriage. Heena, who is only 24-year-old, worked in the immigration sector but chose to quit her job to get married. Anas time and again has told in his interviews that he would like to marry a woman, who stayed at home, and looked after his family. Though touted to be sexist, Anas has never been bothered and maintained his stand.

Anas told us that he has invited his industry friends, who are likely to join him on his big day. “Of course they will have to chalk out their schedules but I am sure they will be here with me. There’s not much time left, and we are really busy with the preparation. Heena is happily shopping and finalizing our trousseau. It feels great to see my family being so happy. There’s a sense of positivity and love all around. The wedding ceremony will be in a traditional Muslim way,” he added.

See Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal photos here:

Lastly, when we asked him about his honeymoon plans, the shy actor said, “We haven’t decided on anything yet. Post the wedding rituals, we will come back to Mumbai. We have our whole life ahead, will definitely plan something.”

Before getting engaged, Anas was rumoured to be dating actor Rati Pandey. Anas has been a part of shows like Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahin Toh Hoga and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka in the past. He became a star with his portrayal of a man who helps his wife become an IPS officer, in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Recently, the actor played a cameo in the show’s sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

