Divyanka Tripathi’s posts a heart-warming message for her Yeh hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, see photo

True friendship and relationship is not about being perfect but about celebrating each other’s imperfection. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, who play the adorable couple Ishita and Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fall in the same category. While they share a love-hate relationship both on and off screen, the two have created magic with their chemistry and acting. It is thus no wonder that even after airing for more than four years, the serial continues to be one of the front runners.

Talking about her bond with Karan, Divyanka in a heart-warming post, with a picture of both in handcuffs, shared how their relationship is quite similar both in reel and real. Even with different personalities, they are friends, and even if people consider them foes, they will never hurt each other. But most importantly, when the two are brought together, they are bound to create magic as their destinies are connected to rise together.

Here check Divyanka’s post:

Karan, overwhelmed with her words commented on the beautiful post, “beautifully written, and yes, WE SHALL KEEP THE MAGIC ON…we will take on all situations, easy or tough, with or without handcuffs (sic)”

He also posted a collage of their pictures on Instagram:

Here are some pictures of the celebrations on the show:

Merry Christmas from YHM family 🎄❤️🎄 A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

The audience of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently saw a thrilling track where Ishita was considered dead. While the family prepped up for her last rites, she made a shocking comeback much to the joy of her family. And to celebrate the happy times, the family will decide to plan a Christmas party. And while on the go, Ishita and Raman will find themselves attached together in handcuffs.

