Divyanka Tripathi writes romantic poetry for husband Vivek Dahiya, see pic

Six months after her marriage, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi packed her bags and left with husband Vivek Dahiya for a much-delayed honeymoon to Europe. The actor took a much-needed break from her exhausting work schedule and rang in the New Year with the love of her life in London.

Now, when the couple is back from their super-romantic honeymoon, we can say that just like their wedding, their honeymoon too was no less than a fairytale.

If we go by the Instagram picture of Divyanka Tripathi, it looks like the happy couple is in a hangover from their trip. Divyanka posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote romantic Hindi poetry along with it. Isn’t that cute? “And back! End of a memorable journey leads to beginning of another! Unhone samajhaa yeh safar ka anjaam tha. Hum muskura diye… ki agle khushnuma safar ke aagaaz ki khabar bhi na thi unhe!,” she wrote.

So is this a hint about her another romantic vacation with husband Vivek? Well from her cute message, it definitely seems so.

Divyanka had earlier told indianexpress.com about her dream to visit France and how her husband was fulfilling it for her, as she posted a picture on Instagram of herself with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Divyanka is a happily married woman and thinks that now she can become an endorser of marriage. She feels if one finds the right person, life becomes blissful. “People should find the right person and must get married. But the most important thing is finding the right person and if you get that, then you should not think twice to tie the knot,” she told indianexpress.com

The audience didn’t miss their favourite star on television while she was vacationing with husband since the actor shot much in advance and the makers had a bank of episodes.

