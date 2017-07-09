Divyanka Tripathi wishes a happy anniversary to husband Vivek Dahiya with an emotional post. See photo

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their first anniversary. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their first anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are busy romancing each other in Europe, where they are spending some quality time together as a part of their first wedding anniversary celebration. The two completed a year on July 8, and Divyanka shared a special message for her husband on the occasion. The actor posted a picture with Vivek and wrote, “#HappyFirstYear of togetherness my love! Life has a changed meaning in my dictionary since I’m with you… Thanks for making it so magical!! Your Wifey!”

Vivek took to Twitter and shared a lovely message for their fans. He wrote, “Dear Divek Family, This celebration is not only between the 2 of us but also with you guys by our side! This journey is all the more beautiful as we have each other as companions and all of you as our pillars!”

During a chat with indianexpress.com, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor spoke about her early memories with Vivek, “I also miss the days when we were dating – those long drives, hanging out, spending time and getting to know each other. They are the memories that will always hold special in our life. The marriage is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

As soon as their show Nach Baliye wrapped, the two shared heartfelt notes for each other post their win. In fact, Divyanka wrote a long letter to share her love for Nach Baliye and her fans.

In a bautiful note, she surmised her Nach Baliye experience. “We both entered as simple contestants and towards the mid season you turned us into #Warriors! Every week saw new injuries, changing tapes and supports but the courage – undying!

We took pride in every scar, as they told the stories of the battles we won! Further, you turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime! We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync,” she wrote.

Well, we wish the two spend a lot more lovey-dovey moments like these in their relationship ahead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd