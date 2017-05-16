Divyanka Tripathi’s win at Star Parivaar Awards got a special cheer from her real ‘star pariwar’, see photo

Divyanka Tripathi shared the proud moment of winning the Best Mom award at Star Parivaar Awards 2017 with her parents and husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi shared the proud moment of winning the Best Mom award at Star Parivaar Awards 2017 with her parents and husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi may be the Best Mom of ‘Star Parivaar’ but for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, her ‘Star Parivaar’ is her parents and her doting husband Vivek Dahiya. Being a family oriented person, Divyanka didn’t miss a chance to share the big moment of her life with her mains. It was not only Vivek who gushed over his wife’s Best Mom trophy at 2017 Star Parivaar Awards on Saturday night, Divyanka’s real life mom and dad were there too to bless their daughter on her big win.

Divyanka’s fans got to know the presence of her parents at the award ceremony through the Instagram account of television’s favourite Ishima. The actor shared an image from the venue of the Star Parivaar Awards and captioned it, “My #StarPariwar at #StarPariwar.” Later she also thanked her designer friend for giving her a beautiful attire for the event and wrote, “If an attire can give you a character sketch, this one painted me ‘classy’.❤️❤️❤️”

Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was well received by the audience this year. Even its lead actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel walked away with Best Mom and Best Dad awards respectively at the 2017 edition of the awards. A loving husband that Vivek is, he also shared a lovely message for his wife post her win on his social media account. He wrote, “When the trophy is actually by your side. #StarParivarAwards #ProudOfHer #NowAndAlways @divyankatripathidahiya.”

Divyanka, for now, is also winning hearts with her dance moves on the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8. Despite several health issues, the actor is faring well at the show and is a big threat to the other couples.

