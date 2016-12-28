Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya’s honeymoon is all about lovely, lazy moments. See pics

Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot in July this year, are on a Europe tour and will ring in the New Year in London. Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot in July this year, are on a Europe tour and will ring in the New Year in London.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is glowing and how! Romantic walks in the lanes of picturesque Paris and later, cozy naps in the freezing London, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is enjoying her much-needed honeymoon with husband Vivek Dahiya to the hilt.

If Divyanka’s Instagram pictures are anything to go by, the actor seems to be in love with her relaxed self, something she has been craving for long after shooting back-to-back for her popular drama.

Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot in July this year, are on a Europe tour and will ring in the New Year in London. Divyanka had earlier told indianexpress.com about her awaited dream to visit France and how her husband was fulfilling it for her, as she posted a picture on Instagram of herself with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In another photo from her trip, Divyanka puts up a lazy front. Inside her cozy hotel room, the actor is seen lying on the bed, comforting herself under a quilt, while enjoying the London winters. “One of those lazy days when it is 2 degrees outside, you wake up, have breakfast, get read and wanna go back to bed again! #LeisureAtMyPleasure!” Divyanka captioned the picture.

Vivek has also shared a few stunning pictures from their trip. Posting one with the Eiffel Tower, the actor wrote, “Only if I could live up here forever! Everything seems small and inconsequential including you day-to-day worries! Taking in, breathing and living in a world where someone is always on top while others are on the bottom. The view, the power, the thrill! #EiffelTower #ObservatoryDesk #EuropeDiaries.”

Besides the beauty that the couple is treating itself to, the trip has another special aspect to it. Vivek had stayed in London for some time before coming to India to pursue acting and this is the first time he is getting to show around Divyanka his house and all the places he used to visit in the city. The couple is expected to return to India next month after which Divyanka will resume working on the Star Plus show.

