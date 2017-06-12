Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya real life sangeet has a Nach Baliye connection. See videos, photo

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are very close to Nach Baliye 8 finale. Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are very close to Nach Baliye 8 finale.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are no doubt trying their best to win the hearts of their fans via their dance moves in the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. The couple, also called as ‘Divek’ by their fans, is totally in form. So much that Vivek actually shared a throwback photo of the two, from their real life sangeet, which took place last year, and made a connection with the on-going dance show, and the rehearsals they do for it.

He shared the sangeet rehearsal pictures with wife Divyanka and captioned it as, “#NachBaliye (behind the scenes of course) 11 months and 1 day ago. The theme given to us was ‘Sangeet’. It’s only when we received our perfect scores, our manager @aaryankakkar_celebrity_manager #AaryanKeDimaagMeinBajiGhanti he decided we should be a part of the next season and here we are close to finale a year later! This in itself is a great achievement so THANK YOU everyone who’s been voting and brought us so far. A monster of a hug to all of you!! 😙😀.”

It is definitely a great time for Vivek and Divyanka as they are close to Nach Baliye 8 finale. Divyanka responded to Vivek’s post and wrote, “Awww…Love, our Sangeet was the most memorable event. Wasn’t it?! We always loved dancing it seems. From Baraati dancers to Nach Baliye! Great journey indeed!”

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Nach Baliye 8, Divyanka not only performed but also recalled a horrifying incident from her past.

The performance was based on a true incident from her life when an obsessed stalker followed her, sent her gifts and even brought a wedding sari for her. The man was so obsessed that he would follow Divyanka everywhere. The actor spoke about the scary incident and recreated it for her performance this week.

