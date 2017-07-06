Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are lost into each other and it’s a perfect prelude to their first wedding anniversary, see photo

Divyanka Tripathi shot for a magazine cover with husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi shot for a magazine cover with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita aka Divyanka Tripathi has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. First, she took home the winner’s trophy of Nach Baliye 8, then she won the Best Actress trophy at the Gold Awards and on July 8 she will be completing one year of togetherness with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. But before we get to see Divyanka’s lovey-dovey pictures with Vivek from her wedding anniversary celebrations, we are treated with an adorable picture of this television couple.

Vivek shared a picture of a magazine cover on his social media account where he is seen posing with his lady love. The television special July issue of a lifestyle magazine, ThnkMkt Magazine (TMM) has Mr and Mrs Dahiya on the cover with the words, “The power of Divyanka and Vivek and why we love them so much,” written on it. Divyanka, who seems to have become fit and more gorgeous post her stint on the dance reality show looks everything beautiful and Vivek’s presence is only adding to the glow on her face. Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and love blossomed soon. The two ties the knot last and have remained TV’s most favourite couple ever since.

The television’s favourite mom, wife and daughter-in-law recently thanked the dance show, Nach Baliye for giving her and her husband three months of togetherness. She also mentioned how the couple has become ‘hopeless romantics’ after getting to spend a lot of time together, which otherwise was a distant dream for them taking into consideration their hectic work schedules. She wrote, “You turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime! We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync!”

