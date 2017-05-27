Divyanka Tripathi turns Basanti but Vivek Dahiya’s pole dance as Gabbar is the highlight of Nach Baliye 8. See photos

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to entertain their fans on this week’s episode of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to entertain their fans on this week’s episode of Nach Baliye 8.

Television’s favorite Ishimaa no longer falls into the category of only a ‘sanskari bahu’ whose sole purpose in life is to take care of her family and its well-being. She has managed to break out of that image, thanks to her participation in Nach Baliye season 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya. Week after week, the couple has managed to win the hearts of their fans with their charming performances, ending up as one of the top jodis on the dance reality show. But this week’s act is special. This is definitely going to impress the audience, considering Divyanka is already enough impressed with Vivek. Divyaka will turn a chirpy Basanti of the small screen. Knowing how brilliant was the original Basanti, Hema Malini, it will be interesting to watch Divyanka matching up to the diva’s level this weekend. And adding to the fun will be Vivek who’ll be the Gabbar Singh.

This week’s episode of Nach Baliye 8 has thrice the fun in comparison to its previous eight-week episodes as the jodi’s will be performing with their choreographers. Divyanka as Basanti and Vivek Dahiya as Gabbar will leave the judges impressed with their grand performance. But what you might miss on the stage is how much fun Divyanka had seeing her sober husband as fierce Gabbar. Divyanka recently shared a boomerang video on her Instagram where Vivek is imitating Gabbar of Sholay. After looking at this cute Gabbar, we bet Veeru would have allowed Basanti to dance in front of him. Divyanka found her husband Vivek best in this avatar as she captioned the video, “#PehchaanKaun🔍🤔 Tonight at 8pm on #StarPlus. Don’t miss him! (BTW, I found you the cutest in this avatar, Viv!)”

Earlier too, Ishita aka Divyanka of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein posted a short video with Vivek where the couple looks adorable in their dramatic costumes. Well, if the sneak peeks are so adorable, we wonder how good will the final show be. Divyanka is stepping into the shoes of Hema Malini after doing the same for dancing diva Madhuri Dixit.

See pictures from the sets of Nach Baliye 8

Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, it will be Mohit and Sanaya who will win the hearts of the three judges of the show– Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri. The couple will get the perfect score for their ‘romance wala dance’. Sanam-Abigail and the wild card entrants Sidharth-Trupti too will get a standing ovation from the judges. Another highlight of the episode will be choreographer Remo D’Souza coming on the sets of the show. And finally, the show will end on a happy note with no eliminations this week.

